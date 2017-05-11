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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The nine spacious suites can sleep five to six people. Local larch is left unfinished to tie the interiors to the landscape.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The bedrooms feature new carpeting and original, midcentury lighting.
A view from the bedroom towards the closet with a glimpse of the entry hall on the far left.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A look at the master bedroom located on the mezzanine level.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
014.CASA PEX
All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
The master bedroom is furnished with an Egyptian lantern from l’aviva home, built-in closets, and bedding by Restoration Hardware.
Wardrobe and storage with sliding panels
The client, says architect Filipi Oliveira, “wanted everything to communicate without the need for doors in the internal environments.”
Master bed room overlooking en-suit classic-European style bathroom sectioned off with a curtain for privacy.
The master bedroom includes an armoire by Kastella and a chandelier by Lambert & Fils. A portion of the ceiling was pared back to expose the underside of the original roof.