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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : storage

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home. Here, two Edison bulbs peek out from the unusual wooden structure.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The wood-clad interior provides a cozy atmosphere, healthy air, and pleasant acoustics thanks to the finger paneling on the walls.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
Whitney created a fresh aesthetic for the bedroom by suspending a woven pendant above the bed and adorning the built-in shelves with basket organizers and plenty of cascading plants. "[The bedroom is] small but highly functional thanks to the built-in bookshelf headboard and the concealed storage beneath the bed," says Whitney.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
Storage and electrical plugs are offered on both sides of the bed so each person can place their small belongings—such as glasses, books, and phones—before sleeping. Pendant lights hang from above to cater to late night reading.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
The shading structure at the front of the home allows more light to enter the front bedroom than a traditional veranda would have.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
From this angle, the hallway emerges as a canopy of thin wooden frames. A built-in desk faces the glass wall and patio, providing visual separation for the bedroom.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
At the back of the cabin, there is a master bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that ingeniously doubles as a guest room.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The bedroom doubles as the living area.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
One of the mansion's 10 bedrooms.
The bed is flanked by two staircases, one of which is hidden behind a white curtain. Hidden storage is integrated into the stair design.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
The light-pink color is carried throughout the bedroom's textiles, light fixtures, and accessories.
Cool blues, grays and blacks give a home an elegant, calming vibe.
A candelabra-style pendant hangs from the ceiling of this midcentury bedroom in Portland.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
At night, the living-dining area converts into the primary bedroom.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
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