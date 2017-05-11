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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

The bed has a niche for storing books.
Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
A locally made plywood bed frame with built-in drawers rests under Sheet Society linens and a Città throw.
In the primary bedroom, the custom bed is joined by a side table from Dims and a pendant by Norm Architects for Menu.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
The double bedroom located around the corner from the kitchen also comes with plenty of storage, including a custom-designed closet.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
Every retailer has a different return policy, and you should make sure you have fully read and understand the policy before completing your purchase.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
A large picture window near the bed captures mesmerizing views of the surrounding reserve.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
A round window casts a lunar-like glow above the bed in one of the suites.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
The tree house office can be glimpsed through the bedroom window.
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The soothing interior aesthetic also continues into the main bedroom, which features a built-in bookshelf above the bed and other solutions to maximize storage. Photo by Kevin Scott
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Vintage white glass dome pendants float above the nightstands on either end of the bed, which is accented with a custom-built headboard made of upholstered panels.
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The leather headboard and bed in the guest room were custom designs, a collaboration between Flitch and Enabler. The side tables were sourced from ABC Carpet and Home; a Brendan Ravenhill Gran Barrel pendant light illuminates the space.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The main bedroom bookends the west side of the home and opens up to the outdoors via glass sliders on two sides.
Anacapa Architecture and Geremia Design have joined forces for an Airstream campground that’s both rugged and refined.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
The master bedroom was painted a soothing shade of pale gray with white ceilings and doors. Peach, fuchsia, and purple tones create a dynamic contrast in the form of a vintage, overdyed rug from Rug Knots and a painting by Amelia Midori Miller. The Urbino bed in copper is from Property Pendant, and the Line Pendant 06 light is from Douglas and Bec.
Another view of the master bedroom.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
"My sister sought these incredible curtains that are a beautiful mixture of purple and grey, soft and textured. And I think that alongside the concrete and the steel, and the warm and scarred timber floors, with the landscape always present, we got the balance we wanted—a little bit feminine, but strong," says George.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
The new master bedroom on the upper floor of the extension was designed around the proportions of the bed and a couple of chairs at the edge of the window.
Their Room & Board bed is swathed in sheets from Parachute Home.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
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