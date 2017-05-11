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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
The double bedroom located around the corner from the kitchen also comes with plenty of storage, including a custom-designed closet.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The shading structure at the front of the home allows more light to enter the front bedroom than a traditional veranda would have.
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
The original proportions of the ground-floor bedroom at the front of the house were retained.
Here, a look at another one of the home's three bedrooms. This one offers direct access to the wrap-around deck.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
In the master bedroom, a pair of DCW Mantis sconces are positioned between the traditional molding, which mimics what’s found on the lower floor. The paint color is Benjamin Moore Alaskan Husky custom mix, and the quilt is from Hay. The side chair is an Urban Outfitters find.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Another large and lavishly appointed bedroom.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
A candelabra-style pendant hangs from the ceiling of this midcentury bedroom in Portland.
If you need bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, check out how this tonal bedroom in Vancouver utilizes a modern pendant light to add visual interest while tying perfectly with the desk lamp.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
An elegant reading nook lies next to the bed.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
At night, the living-dining area converts into the primary bedroom.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
The master bedroom.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
The third level houses three bedrooms with ensuite baths.
Adam Carolla designed and custom-built a loft bed for his son's bedroom.
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