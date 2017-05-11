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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
There are two large bunk rooms—one for boys and one for girls—that can accommodate eight children.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The bunk room welcomes family and friends.
Bunk Room