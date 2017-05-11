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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/furniture : bench

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The newly installed closet doors are custom made. Unique details, like the cremone bolts attached to the leaded glass doors, create an extra layer of character in the room design.
Workstead sconces and artwork by Zoe Bios Creative add more drama to the feature wall in the master bedroom, which is completed with a bench from Design Within Reach.
Highlights of the master bedroom include a fireplace and the watchmaker's bench that serves as a vanity. "We considered purchasing a vintage one at first, but knowing that Janina and/or her beauty team would be using this daily, we wanted to ensure that it would be sturdy, and not too precious," explains Cheng.
"We always like to do a mix in terms of color palette and textures, so adding in some pastels like the lighter peachy colors and more naturals makes the yellow pop and adds a bit of balance," Rebecca says. Furthermore, by removing the ceiling and flooring and painting the room white, the Raskinds immediately made large improvements to this master suite. They punched in new windows and finished the room with the MBH Thomas Bed in White Linen.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Suite bedroom with timber louver
“The walls are covered in wood, with the idea to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional “stube”—the classic alpine room where once the family gathered around the fireplace—but with the contemporary sign of the wooden boards that seamlessly rise from the walls and on to the ceiling, behind which, sound-absorbing panels have been positioned to create maximum acoustic comfort,” the architects add.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
Some rooms come with hammocks, and there's even a "Hammock Tower" for rooftop lounging.
The sale includes all furnishings.
Bathed in natural light, the master bedroom with a Holly Hunt walnut bed commands impressive views of the bay. The hanging art is by Kibong Rhee.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
The master bedrooms open directly onto the outdoor space.
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
Upstairs, the home features four bedrooms and four baths. Here, large sliding doors provide ample natural light and easy access to an outdoor patio.
The furnishings and fixtures have all been selected with the notion of relaxation in mind. Natural materials, soft textiles, and neutral colors continue the muted palette of the construction.
Because the house is a flip plan, the living spaces are located on the top floor, and the bedrooms and a family room are on the lower level.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The ground floor holds two bedrooms, while the upper floor contains a master bedroom and a bright and lofty living, dining, and kitchen area. The bedroom looks out to spectacular views of the lava coast.
The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace access as well as a deluxe ensuite bathroom.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
Sleek, stylish vibes await guests in the rooms at Hotel Covington.
Bedroom
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.