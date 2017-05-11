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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
The master bedroom overlooks a private garden. Two DWR pendants hang on either side of the bed; at the foot is a Global Views settee.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
The hotel was conceived as a box that contains layers of the past and expressed the roots of its unique heritage site.
An Alchemy bed from CB2 is flanked by marble-topped night stands. The Krisztian Mecs for Intueri Light pendants are from Lumens.