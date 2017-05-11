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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : slate

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The apartment's furniture has a minimal presence—many of the pieces are clear, so they don't distract from the flowing interior.
Ford added french doors to the master bedroom, allowing the room to have easy access to the adjacent stone patio.
The bedroom has a comfortable, cozy feel—a Nelson bubble lamp gives the space a warm glow.