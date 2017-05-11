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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : rug

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
The master bedroom was painted a soothing shade of pale gray with white ceilings and doors. Peach, fuchsia, and purple tones create a dynamic contrast in the form of a vintage, overdyed rug from Rug Knots and a painting by Amelia Midori Miller. The Urbino bed in copper is from Property Pendant, and the Line Pendant 06 light is from Douglas and Bec.
Nina sources vintage items, appreciating their lived-in quality, to complement higher-end pieces. In the master bedroom, a vintage Norman Cherner chair is paired with a midcentury-modern desk Nina found on ebay. Accenting the room are a Moooi light shade and Caadre mirror by Philippe Starck.
Tom Dixon Mirror Ball lights and a Flou Italia bed soak up sunlight in the guest room.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
Since the warehouse is laid out as an on-grade slab with no basement, the bedroom is raised on an insulated base to add greater warmth in the winter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Light hardwood, custom lighting, and bright textiles give new life to the once-drab master bedroom.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
Circles are found throughout the decor and figure prominently in the second bedroom.
Workstead sconces and artwork by Zoe Bios Creative add more drama to the feature wall in the master bedroom, which is completed with a bench from Design Within Reach.
The Superior Fattoria rooms also aim to blend classic and contemporary design.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
The designers painted the exposed brick in the attic white to match the walls and bedding, and also restored the original hardwood floors.
"The homeowners wanted a bright and airy look, with a side of boho," says Claude of the master suite.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
In total, the home has five bedrooms. The master suite is situated in its own private wing and features dual walk-in closets, as well as an enclosed, private balcony.
In a nod to the 1960s, a blush palette and gold accents permeate the dome.
Sleep under the stars in a plush, queen-sized bed, while also enjoying all the creature comforts of a private top floor suite.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
“The walls are covered in wood, with the idea to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional “stube”—the classic alpine room where once the family gathered around the fireplace—but with the contemporary sign of the wooden boards that seamlessly rise from the walls and on to the ceiling, behind which, sound-absorbing panels have been positioned to create maximum acoustic comfort,” the architects add.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Delaktig Bed by Tom Dixon for Ikea
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
Ennismore Design Studio supplied the rooms with brass fixtures and details, mohair-upholstered headboards, and bedding by Dusen Dusen, a Brooklyn company.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
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