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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
The principle bedroom has deck access and views into the mountains.
The master bed floats in the middle of the room, so the waking view is of the gardens and fountain.