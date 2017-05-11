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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : plywood

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
Small storage nooks are built into the walls beside the beds, avoiding the need for bedside tables.