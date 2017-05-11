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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
The master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace. The Restoration Hardware bed is set against an accent wall that is painted Behr's Cracked Pepper.
A wardrobe with wooden doors on the first floor bedroom contains and hides the shower and toilet.
For the interiors, the architects used mostly black-varnished steel sheets and durmast wood.
"I like lamps with opal white and brass elements," Taeyman adds, who used lamps of different heights throughout the space.
To filter more natural light in, Taeyman also installed additional windows throughout the home.
The master bedroom flooring is inspired by old church floors, with painted black floor boards and broken surfaces giving the room a rustic contrast to the satin white and black walls. The beds by Gruppo Euromobil in both the bedrooms feature a simple construction in a headless design with the plank directly resting on low sideboards, painted in neutral pastel tones and adorned by black linen. Light enters the room creating an interesting silhouette through the cellular window shades from Hunter Douglas.