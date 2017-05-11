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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
The tree house office can be glimpsed through the bedroom window.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The chandelier in the principle bedroom is an antique bubble glass design from Vieux in Houston.
There are two large bunk rooms—one for boys and one for girls—that can accommodate eight children.
In the couple's bedroom, a Gap pendant from Woud hangs in front of a wall clad in STI Otto porcelain tile from Stone Tile.
A peek inside the master bedroom. “Patricia Urquiola door handles and handmade paper pendants reflect the owners’ appreciation for crafted pieces, which will endure with the home and family as they grow,” note the architects.
The main bedroom bookends the west side of the home and opens up to the outdoors via glass sliders on two sides.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
The master bedroom was painted a soothing shade of pale gray with white ceilings and doors. Peach, fuchsia, and purple tones create a dynamic contrast in the form of a vintage, overdyed rug from Rug Knots and a painting by Amelia Midori Miller. The Urbino bed in copper is from Property Pendant, and the Line Pendant 06 light is from Douglas and Bec.
Nine-year-old Stan reads on the platform bed his father built for him. A trio of birch branches helps to bring the outdoors in. The pendant and bed linens are custom.
Nina sources vintage items, appreciating their lived-in quality, to complement higher-end pieces. In the master bedroom, a vintage Norman Cherner chair is paired with a midcentury-modern desk Nina found on ebay. Accenting the room are a Moooi light shade and Caadre mirror by Philippe Starck.
Tom Dixon Mirror Ball lights and a Flou Italia bed soak up sunlight in the guest room.
"My sister sought these incredible curtains that are a beautiful mixture of purple and grey, soft and textured. And I think that alongside the concrete and the steel, and the warm and scarred timber floors, with the landscape always present, we got the balance we wanted—a little bit feminine, but strong," says George.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
The 480-square-foot large lightHouse starts at $199,999, and an entry-level version is available starting at $170,000.
Their Room & Board bed is swathed in sheets from Parachute Home.
If you’re working with a room that has sloped or low ceilings, a ground-hugging bed frame allows for ample head height and takes advantage of windows that might sit close to the ground, like at this converted horse stable in Copenhagen. Here, Danish design reigns supreme: soap-washed pine flooring is consistent throughout the home, but the darker wood finishes on a custom bed frame made out of oiled white Douglas fir allow it to stand out.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
In the master bedroom, the couple selected plywood pieces from Plyroom for their elegant simplicity. The Dr. Spinner pendant lights are from Dowel Jones, and the bedding is from In Bed.
Light hardwood, custom lighting, and bright textiles give new life to the once-drab master bedroom.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The original proportions of the ground-floor bedroom at the front of the house were retained.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
One of the two bedrooms includes two smaller beds. A glass door opens to a small Juliet balcony with a glass rail.
The master bedroom is now a sophisticated retreat with a meaningful connection to the backyard. A Ted Boerner bed purchased at San Francisco’s HEWN rests atop a Rug Company rug.
In the bedroom, a gray cotton upholstered headboard grounds the bed, and veneered oak plywood walls serve as a backdrop.
The Superior Fattoria rooms also aim to blend classic and contemporary design.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
"We put a lot of energy—and at least half our investment—into the bones of the building because we intend to be here for a long time," says Lauren Snyder, who resuscitated an aging home alongside her husband, architect Keith Burns. They used simple, basic materials like plaster, brick, and wood throughout to keep it feeling honest, they said.
The corner window bathes the master bedroom in natural light, while exposed rafters and bleached Douglas Fir floors lend a sense of warmth.
The eclectic, two-story Tower suite.
McKinley purchased the handwoven Marni chair from the 2019 Salone del Mobile in Milan.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
The second bedroom.
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The light-filled master bedroom features hardwood floors and lighting from Mooi.
The designers painted the exposed brick in the attic white to match the walls and bedding, and also restored the original hardwood floors.
"The homeowners wanted a bright and airy look, with a side of boho," says Claude of the master suite.
"We took the ceiling all the way up to the top and painted everything white to open it up," says Claude.
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