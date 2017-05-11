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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : linoleum

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The compact, 162-square-foot cabin is simply furnished with a fixed bed, a compact and fully equipped kitchen, a wood-burning stove, and a bathroom with a composting toilet. Shower facilities are located in a communal bathhouse on the campground.