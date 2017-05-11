Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home. Here, two Edison bulbs peek out from the unusual wooden structure.
A large picture window near the bed captures mesmerizing views of the surrounding reserve.
The long table underneath the window can also serve as additional sleeping area.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
The bed platform can host guests or tea ceremonies.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
In the main bedroom, the large upper windows connect the interior to a third-floor roof deck.
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
The bedroom is one of the only spaces without a rammed-earth wall, so the architects wanted to focus this room around the view. "We had to wait for a glass factory to open to get a piece of glass that was the right size," says Jobe. Now, the 15-foot window offers unobscured views down to the pool and towards the river. A screened porch lies off the bedroom: the perfect place to sleep en plein air on a hot Texas night.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
Measuring 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, the head-turning tater features an adorably chic 336-square-foot interior designed by tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
A peek at the master bedroom.
Following the house-within-a-house concept, this playful playhouse-like addition features an all-plywood interior.
Here, a look at another one of the home's three bedrooms. This one offers direct access to the wrap-around deck.
The play of color moves across the room depending on the time of day. The vanity table on the right, also designed by Edwards Anker, has a shape inspired by melting snow and icicles, and the steel Crystallized Chair also catches and reflects light.
"We always like to do a mix in terms of color palette and textures, so adding in some pastels like the lighter peachy colors and more naturals makes the yellow pop and adds a bit of balance," Rebecca says. Furthermore, by removing the ceiling and flooring and painting the room white, the Raskinds immediately made large improvements to this master suite. They punched in new windows and finished the room with the MBH Thomas Bed in White Linen.
A bunk room is the perfect space for kids to enjoy this Nordic retreat.
A view of the minimalist master bedroom.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
In the master bedroom, a pair of DCW Mantis sconces are positioned between the traditional molding, which mimics what’s found on the lower floor. The paint color is Benjamin Moore Alaskan Husky custom mix, and the quilt is from Hay. The side chair is an Urban Outfitters find.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
Graham Hill, a sustainability advocate whose TED talks have delved into the benefits of living small, put his own lessons into practice at his 350-square-foot apartment, which he shares with his partner and two dogs. Quick transitions, like drawing the FilzFelt curtain, convert the living space into a bedroom.
The second bedroom.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
The architects took advantage of the high ceilings in the master bedroom by inserting a lofted office space with a bathroom below.
At the back of the cabin, there is a master bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that ingeniously doubles as a guest room.
The bedroom doubles as the living area.
123