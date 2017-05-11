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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : cement tile

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
Beautiful minimal interiors are featured throughout.