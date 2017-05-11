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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/floors : carpet

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
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Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
Inside one of the kids’ bedrooms at the front of the house is an Oeuf Perch lofted double bed, a Pumpkin armchair by Ligne Roset, and a Grain Cut side table in black from Domo.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The bedrooms are located in the more private front of the home. The original trim, windows, and casing remain, paired with modern furnishings and textiles. Here, a large decorative pendant light from Hub Furniture and a rounded floor mirror from Biasol Design serve as subtle accents.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
The master bedroom also features expansive glass sliders leading out to the pool area.
The master bedroom features a blue and green "Love" wall hanging by Robert Indiana.
The master bedroom features spectacular views of the fjord.
A bunk room is the perfect space for kids to enjoy this Nordic retreat.
A standard king guest room has a welcoming retro vibe thanks to exposed brick and a headboard fashioned from an old church pew.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Each of the three bedrooms has unique design elements.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The master bedroom also enjoys outdoor access, while a vaulted ceiling contributes to a sense of space.
This master suite has sliding doors to the backyard.
The bedrooms feature new carpeting and original, midcentury lighting.
Standard Double Room
Cool blues, grays and blacks give a home an elegant, calming vibe.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
Wall-hung rugs designed in collaboration with the Rug Company.
The bright master bedroom.
A cozy bedroom.
There are no closets and no minibars in the guest rooms, reflecting the designers' minimalist approach. Features include a curved wooden headboard and a hammock hanging from the ceiling. Unfinished ceilings reveal partitions of the old structure, even down to the screws.
Guest Bedroom
In the master bedroom the high triangular window is “excellent for stargazing,” says Rich.
A peek at one of the bedrooms that looks out to the courtyard.
This light blue bedroom was inspired by the home's coastal location.
The lake-facing outdoor terrace can be accessed through the bedroom.
There are no closets and no minibars in the guest rooms, reflecting the designers' minimalist approach. Features include a curved wooden headboard and a hammock hanging from the ceiling. Unfinished ceilings reveal partitions of the old structure, even down to the screws.
The bedrooms are graced with headboards that The Vanguard Theory created with vintage Tori Richard prints. The dreamy framed surf photography on the wall is by She Hit Pause Studios.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
Sleek, stylish vibes await guests in the rooms at Hotel Covington.
Rasmus Fenhann’s Douglas-fir and shoji-paper suspension light and a 1960’s Charlotte Perriand Sandoz larch stool complement the pine interiors in the upstairs guest bedroom.
Cozy and minimalist, the wall becomes the headboard and focal point
Master Bedroom
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