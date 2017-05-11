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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/lighting : track

Bedroom Floor Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.