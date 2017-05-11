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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Floor Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The bed features luxurious supima linen and woolen blankets, as well as hand-knit pillows from a local artist.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
ÖÖD Iceland has a number of sustainable features, including substantial insulation, triple-glazed windows, thermally modified timber, programmable thermostats, and LED lighting.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
The master bedroom boasts spectacular south-facing views of the valley.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
The bedroom on the second floor has a treehouse-like feel.
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
The master bedroom is completed with an elegant fireplace and glass surrounds. Large, sliding glass doors open directly onto the outdoor patio.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.