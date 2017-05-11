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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Floor Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The repurposed lath serves as a feature wall in the bedroom as well. Slots were routed into the lath for custom supply registers.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The masterfully designed floor plan separates the public and private space. Almost every room opens to the outdoors.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
Dorien Knegt's vision comes to life in all areas of The Prinseneiland House. The window of this sage-colored bedroom faces into the interior of the home.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The Bedroom At the southern side of Hong Kong, we have recently designed an apartment facing the Aberdeen Harbour with a beautiful mountain view. The apartment is designed to lengthen the horizontal experience with long timber cabinet wall and a mix of grey marble and texture wall, and introducing a airy flow to the interior that merges with the surrounding scenery. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
The wall of windows and private deck extend this bedroom beyond the walls and has the best sunset views in the house.
Bedroom details.
The second bedroom has art and accessories from local Portland shops Schoolhouse Electric and Sitte Modern.
The second bedroom has a queen bed and private deck to enjoy.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bedroom
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
Blue velvet armchair with black stained oak side table in the guest room. Feather print on handmade Nepalese paper by an artist in Brooklyn, New York.
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom
The ceiling of all three yurts is made with tongue-and-groove planks of Douglas fir that meet at a steel skylight at the center. A custom-made bed is complete with a linen duvet cover from Coyuchi and enticing sheepskin pillows.
Master Bedroom