Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/lighting : accent

Bedroom Floor Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
Bedroom