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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Floor Lighting Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom extends into the former enclosed balcony with a wall of built-in, custom cabinets.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bedroom
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.
Master Bedroom