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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : storage

Bedroom Floor Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
A closer look at the partly enclosed sleeping area, which is illuminated by a small skylight. Custom cabinetry offer deep storage units as a way to help maximize the studio's layout.
Wood panel shutters in the style of Dutch doors allow for simultaneous privacy and sunlight in the bedroom. Antonio purchased the yellow Kartell storage pieces at Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A skylight in the bedroom brings in daylight and offers a view of the stars.
This bedroom features a Azucena floor lamp, a rattan chair by Svenskt Tenn, and a barstool by Piet Hein Eek.
There are four bedrooms in total.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
A bedroom wardrobe wall completes the renovation. Despite the more subdued color, yellow accents continue the apartment’s lively palette.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A vintage Pamono club chair sits next to the hearth of the fireplace.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.
Master Bedroom