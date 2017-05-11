Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Floor Lighting Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
Gachot Studio designed the furnishings featured throughout the rooms.
The master bedroom.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
The 3D-printed pink Picoroco lamp serves as a night lamp.
#interior #inside #indoor #fireplace #Eames #lounge #chair #bedroom #rug #midcenturymodern #modern #HermosaBeach #California #KevinDalyArchitects
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.