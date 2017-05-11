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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Floor Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The sunken seating allows flexible use. "We tried to create distinct spatial qualities from one room to another by focusing or increasing a certain function or maximizing the potential of the rooms based on their location," says Wong.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
One of two bedrooms on the first level, the master bedroom sits at the back of the addition. A series of vertical window panes run from floor-to-ceiling and across the entire space, framing views of the treetops and looking out over the lush backyard.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
An Eames rocker and a Noguchi lamp round out the cozy, daylit bedroom.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
A wood-paneled sleeping alcove lies upstairs.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
A bedroom wardrobe wall completes the renovation. Despite the more subdued color, yellow accents continue the apartment’s lively palette.
Gachot Studio designed the furnishings featured throughout the rooms.
Additional bedrooms located on the opposite site of the home look out toward a forest.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
They also each feature a large closet.
Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.
The bedroom on the second floor has a treehouse-like feel.
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