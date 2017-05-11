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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Floor Lighting Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
Wood panel shutters in the style of Dutch doors allow for simultaneous privacy and sunlight in the bedroom. Antonio purchased the yellow Kartell storage pieces at Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
There is also direct access to the outdoors through sliding glass doors.
The home has five bedrooms and two full split bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
The home has four bedrooms plus a separate utility room that can be used as a fifth bedroom or office.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
Bedroom details.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bedroom
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom
A guest bedroom leads to a private deck.
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.
Master Bedroom