Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : chair

Bedroom Floor Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
A ceramic vase by Anna Manako of Manako Design from the 1980s sits on a funky wooden table in the primary bedroom.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The only furniture in the bedroom is the bed and a side chair. Light pours in through the angled sky-light and oversized window to the street.
Noiascape Studio designed the various areas in the studio to be separated by bespoke joinery. The wood-lined sleeping area features a custom Kerf Works bed.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
Totally immerse yourself in nature with 180-degree views at Northern Ireland’s Finn Lough resort, which offers bubble dome glamping accommodations on 45 wooded and waterfront acres. Without WiFi and cell service, these futuristic dwellings are intended for travelers who truly want to unplug.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The homeowners’ daughter’s room has views of the neighborhood’s many trees.
A Casper mattress sits opposite a Klein Agency oak chair in the master suite. A West Elm lamp illuminates the reading nook at night.
The window and handrail details are minimal to enhance the indoor-outdoor relationship. The furniture are equally streamlined; in the lounge is a Louis Poulsen AJ floor-standing lamp and Knoll Barcelona day bed.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
One of two bedrooms on the first level, the master bedroom sits at the back of the addition. A series of vertical window panes run from floor-to-ceiling and across the entire space, framing views of the treetops and looking out over the lush backyard.
In the master bedroom of a pinwheel-shaped house in Sausalito, California, a circular bathtub sits next to a full-height window with a view of Angel Island. It’s joined by a Vico Magistretti & Mario Tedeschi floor lamp from the 1960s. A lipstick sculpture by Kelly Reemtsen anchors the view north toward Tiburon. The homeowners encouraged architect Mark English to leave the seismic steel frame exposed, to give the white interiors a slightly industrial look.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
A lime green-painted concrete floor makes for a vibrant bedroom.
Seagrass ceiling and flooring in one of the bedrooms recalls the Australian bush.
Like other Lustron homes, the interior and exterior were built using porcelain-enameled steel panels (the same kind used to make White Castle buildings), and connected to a steel frame.
Local books and artwork bring Barcelona's vibrant culture into the guest rooms.
Sir Victor’s rooms and suites were conceived by Sir Hotels’ in-house design team. This bedroom pairs a Harbor chair by B&B Italia with handmade rugs by Nani Marquina and paintings by local artist Bernat Daviu.
This bedroom would also make a good home office. It is directly connected to the central atrium and therefore offers less privacy.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The home includes a total of three bedrooms and can comfortably sleep up to 10. Here is a look at the bedroom located upstairs. Featuring a double bed, one single bed, and a large writing area, the room also houses spectacular ocean and meadow views.
The third bedroom could also serve as an office.
Long Cabin reading nook.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The bedroom overlooks the valley below.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
This bedroom features a Azucena floor lamp, a rattan chair by Svenskt Tenn, and a barstool by Piet Hein Eek.
Master Bedroom
There are four bedrooms in total.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
Guest rooms at the TWA Hotel have the second-thickest glass in the world.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
123