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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Floor Lighting Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
Local books and artwork bring Barcelona's vibrant culture into the guest rooms.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
Master Guest Suite