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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/furniture : bed

Bedroom Floor Lighting Bed Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The curving white wall in architect Jay Atherton’s bedroom is optimally sited to capture shadows from the redbud tree outside his window. The bed rests on a concrete floor. "It was important that the rooms be pure spaces," says Cy Keener, a carpenter, who helped design and construct the spartan home in Phoenix.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
The headboard is locally-made by O&amp;G Studio. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Breanne Furlong</span>
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
The only furniture in the bedroom is the bed and a side chair. Light pours in through the angled sky-light and oversized window to the street.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
A closer look at the partly enclosed sleeping area, which is illuminated by a small skylight. Custom cabinetry offer deep storage units as a way to help maximize the studio's layout.
Noiascape Studio designed the various areas in the studio to be separated by bespoke joinery. The wood-lined sleeping area features a custom Kerf Works bed.
A look inside one of the guest rooms provides a closer look at the rimakatto ceiling. The home’s interior is finished in locally sourced birch and pine.
One of the kids' bedrooms has a lamp that was scavenged, combined with a long incandescent bulb.
The bed in the parents' room is flanked by Trizo21 Austere via Pantoufle floor lamps with cheeky frames by Hotel Magique above. The bench is from H&M Home.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
Totally immerse yourself in nature with 180-degree views at Northern Ireland’s Finn Lough resort, which offers bubble dome glamping accommodations on 45 wooded and waterfront acres. Without WiFi and cell service, these futuristic dwellings are intended for travelers who truly want to unplug.
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The homeowners’ daughter’s room has views of the neighborhood’s many trees.
A Casper mattress sits opposite a Klein Agency oak chair in the master suite. A West Elm lamp illuminates the reading nook at night.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
The slightly oversize, chunky bedding in this Hong Kong bedroom underscores the entire apartment’s open, seamless aesthetic and allows the space to feel luxurious without the usual trappings of headboard and bed frame.
One of the serene bedrooms, where outdoor views are precisely framed.
The bed features luxurious supima linen and woolen blankets, as well as hand-knit pillows from a local artist.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
ÖÖD Iceland has a number of sustainable features, including substantial insulation, triple-glazed windows, thermally modified timber, programmable thermostats, and LED lighting.
The repurposed lath serves as a feature wall in the bedroom as well. Slots were routed into the lath for custom supply registers.
The master bedroom extends into the former enclosed balcony with a wall of built-in, custom cabinets.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
One of two bedrooms on the first level, the master bedroom sits at the back of the addition. A series of vertical window panes run from floor-to-ceiling and across the entire space, framing views of the treetops and looking out over the lush backyard.
In the master bedroom of a pinwheel-shaped house in Sausalito, California, a circular bathtub sits next to a full-height window with a view of Angel Island. It’s joined by a Vico Magistretti & Mario Tedeschi floor lamp from the 1960s. A lipstick sculpture by Kelly Reemtsen anchors the view north toward Tiburon. The homeowners encouraged architect Mark English to leave the seismic steel frame exposed, to give the white interiors a slightly industrial look.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
An Eames rocker and a Noguchi lamp round out the cozy, daylit bedroom.
A lime green-painted concrete floor makes for a vibrant bedroom.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Like other Lustron homes, the interior and exterior were built using porcelain-enameled steel panels (the same kind used to make White Castle buildings), and connected to a steel frame.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
Local books and artwork bring Barcelona's vibrant culture into the guest rooms.
Sir Victor’s rooms and suites were conceived by Sir Hotels’ in-house design team. This bedroom pairs a Harbor chair by B&B Italia with handmade rugs by Nani Marquina and paintings by local artist Bernat Daviu.
This bedroom would also make a good home office. It is directly connected to the central atrium and therefore offers less privacy.
There is also direct access to the outdoors through sliding glass doors.
The home has five bedrooms and two full split bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath.
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