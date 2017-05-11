Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/floors : linoleum

Bedroom Floor Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.