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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Floor Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
The only furniture in the bedroom is the bed and a side chair. Light pours in through the angled sky-light and oversized window to the street.
One of the kids' bedrooms has a lamp that was scavenged, combined with a long incandescent bulb.
A sleeping area located underneath the roof is accessible via a ladder from the kitchen.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
The slightly oversize, chunky bedding in this Hong Kong bedroom underscores the entire apartment’s open, seamless aesthetic and allows the space to feel luxurious without the usual trappings of headboard and bed frame.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
A skylight in the bedroom brings in daylight and offers a view of the stars.
This bedroom features a Azucena floor lamp, a rattan chair by Svenskt Tenn, and a barstool by Piet Hein Eek.
A wood-paneled sleeping alcove lies upstairs.
The minimalist interiors draw upon Japanese aesthetics.
Delaktig Bed by Tom Dixon for Ikea
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
One of the two bedrooms has simple furnishings and thoughtfully placed artwork, all in neutral tones made lively with texture and pattern.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
The wall of windows and private deck extend this bedroom beyond the walls and has the best sunset views in the house.
Bedroom details.
The second bedroom has art and accessories from local Portland shops Schoolhouse Electric and Sitte Modern.
The second bedroom has a queen bed and private deck to enjoy.
Special features include hidden storage walls and fold-down beds.
Bornas and his team at Workroom contrasted and harmonized each element of the design to create "a sense of consistency that adds to the depth of experience." Interior stylist Simone Haag added the finishing touches with carefully selected furniture and objects.
The bed, partially tucked behind a wall, is bathed in natural light from a large window.
White walls and a partial double-height ceiling help lend a sense of spaciousness to the abode.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
Blue velvet armchair with black stained oak side table in the guest room. Feather print on handmade Nepalese paper by an artist in Brooklyn, New York.
The light is so different here from in New York,” says Reddy, who is opening an L.A. office later this year. “There, it has so much blue in it. Here, it has much more orange.” A vintage El Monte lamp from Lawson-Fenning is paired with an Eames lounge in Will’s room.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.
The 3D-printed pink Picoroco lamp serves as a night lamp.
The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls.
Quiet Master bedroom very masculine with a bit of whimsy
Master Guest Suite
A guest bedroom leads to a private deck.
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