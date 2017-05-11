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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Floor Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sunken seating allows flexible use. "We tried to create distinct spatial qualities from one room to another by focusing or increasing a certain function or maximizing the potential of the rooms based on their location," says Wong.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
In the master bedroom of a pinwheel-shaped house in Sausalito, California, a circular bathtub sits next to a full-height window with a view of Angel Island. It’s joined by a Vico Magistretti & Mario Tedeschi floor lamp from the 1960s. A lipstick sculpture by Kelly Reemtsen anchors the view north toward Tiburon. The homeowners encouraged architect Mark English to leave the seismic steel frame exposed, to give the white interiors a slightly industrial look.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
Rose installed wallpaper, adding some texture to the otherwise minimalist space.
A sitting area in the bedroom features Christian Liaigre Album chairs with Kravet fabric on the body and Castel fabric on the cushions. The floor lamp is from Leflar and the roller shaders are from J Geiger.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
Nine-foot ceilings, white walls, and IKEA furniture define the bedroom, located at the back of the container.
Master Bedroom