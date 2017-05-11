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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : floor/floors : carpet

Bedroom Floor Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
There is also direct access to the outdoors through sliding glass doors.
The home has five bedrooms and two full split bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath.
The home features dramatic wood ceilings throughout.
The masterfully designed floor plan separates the public and private space. Almost every room opens to the outdoors.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The home bears some similarity to Frey's own residence, Frey House 2.
The bedroom overlooks the valley below.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
Master Bedroom
The home has four bedrooms plus a separate utility room that can be used as a fifth bedroom or office.
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
A warm and cheerful "Aloha
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.
The window in one of the upstairs bedrooms horizontally frames the view.
Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.
A Hunter Pacific fan cools the master bedroom, which has a custom hardwood bed.
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.