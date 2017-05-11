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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/lighting : wall

Bedroom Storage Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
The living room daybed converts to a bed when it's time to sleep. A built-in table at the foot of the bed folds in and can be used as a nightstand or shelf.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
Bedding gets a bold streetwear treatment in this set from Curves. The 2021 catalog was shot in a 1962 home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
A trio of red sconces above the bed in one of the bedrooms underscores the house’s geometric quality.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
A look at the compact and cozy first-floor sleeping space—essentially the master bedroom. Minimalist shelving provides storage, while a large pane of glass brightens the space and the loft above.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
This dynamic duo traveled to some of the world’s most beautiful places while running a successful creative business from the road. Having recently completed their second DIY conversion, Lexi and Cody continue to embrace the trials, tribulations, and joys of van life, giving the concept of an “open office” a whole new meaning.
To lend a sense of warmth and for privacy, the architects wrapped the bedroom area with walls of tongue-and-groove vertical grain Douglas fir that matches the ceiling.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
Inside one of the cabins, flaunting built-in seating that is perfect for reading.
The headboard was built from three pieces of prefinished maple plywood that cost $80 each. “We’re obsessive about measurements because everything you transport in has to go back out if it’s not used,” says Jeff.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
Architect James H. Maul designed this home for his family in 1971. Just steps away from the beach, he’s created the space to be connected to the outdoors with wooden construction and floor-to-ceiling windows. The space exudes elements of midcentury modern aesthetic, melded with beachside cabin.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
The dining area converts into a double bed. Natalie Crittenden at Haversack Leather did all the upholstery.
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.
To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The houseboat has a single bedroom with a round porthole—lest you forget where you are staying.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The master bedroom features a Pedro Useche coat rack and an Eames chair.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
A look at the living space with the bed in the lowered position.
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