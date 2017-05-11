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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Storage Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
detail
a floating cocoon
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
Stefanie sits on a Resource Furniture Murphy bed. It conserves space and 82-year-old Irmhild Liang finds it easy to open. “Building the ADU made sense because we wanted to be closer to my mother. You don’t realize how lonely your parents can be—and how much more they might be doing,” she notes.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
“Our process is such that once the client has the trailer, we spend a great deal of effort to design the airstream in a 3-D CAD program so that we know exactly what we are building, and the client can visualize the space prior to build,” Stover says. “This often allows us to makes changes to the design to refine it further prior to build, in order to better meet the client’s needs and desires.”
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
An affordable Manhattan triplex might seem the stuff of real estate fantasy. That’s why attorney René Roupinian jumped on the apartment despite the fact that the square footage of its three combined levels was less than that of some studios. "It was so different from anything I had seen. It felt really spacious because of the high ceilings, and it had exposed brick on both sides," René recalls. "I just said, ‘Oh my god, I love this apartment.’"
A sleeping loft perches over the living area in the Acorn.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
A peek inside the master bedroom that faces panoramic mountain views.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
From the bed, O’Reilly and his family can watch the trees sway.
The master bedroom faces southwest, capturing the sunset.
Annie and Martin's bedroom in the rear is furnished with a double bed that leans towards the bathroom wall to provide full outside views when sitting.
“The overall decor was pure white with dark grey for the kid’s area to make the area feel spacious,” the couple says. “Dark wood was incorporated for a contrast accent.”
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