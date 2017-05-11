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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/lighting : accent

Bedroom Storage Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Master Bedroom
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
The FutureHAUS team converted a Sleep Number 360 smart bed into a Murphy bed that rises to reveal a dressing room smart mirror with an RFID wardrobe database that can help pick out and locate clothes. The wall can move to create an expanded bedroom, office space, or living room.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The Versailtex blackout curtains are from Amazon.
The bedroom features a down alternative duvet insert from Target, a throw blanket from Homegoods, and a green velvet lumbar pillow from World Market.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
Guest room 4
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
A volume containing a bathroom and cloakroom was built within the master bedroom.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
The bed sits atop a platform; above it is an HVAC vent.
The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
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