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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/furniture : chair

Bedroom Storage Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
The primary bedroom on the ground floor shows off the couple’s antique Indonesian furniture and enjoys a view to the beach through a native amate tree.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The main bedroom has bifold steel-framed doors which tuck back to almost nothing, allowing the small balcony to become an extension of the main bedroom. “Behind the framing of the balustrade and the canopy of the tree, the bedroom feels like a perfect retreat from the world,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
Using wood pallets, a common shipping material, is a cost-effective (and, if they're reused, also eco-friendly) solution for a low-lying mattress that doesn't sit directly on the floor. Its wood construction pairs well with just about any color palette, and it can also be painted.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
Diaphanous curtains help soften the influx of light.
The master bedroom features a large grid of windows that "gets likened to Dürer’s Device (an early method for understanding perspective)," shares Hackett.
"I don’t like ‘decoration,’ says Jules. "I like everything to have a purpose, so you won’t find any decorative items just taking up space—unless it’s a 100-year-old family heirloom from Korea." On the wall here is art from Jan Skecelik.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
“Our process is such that once the client has the trailer, we spend a great deal of effort to design the airstream in a 3-D CAD program so that we know exactly what we are building, and the client can visualize the space prior to build,” Stover says. “This often allows us to makes changes to the design to refine it further prior to build, in order to better meet the client’s needs and desires.”
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The shading structure at the front of the home allows more light to enter the front bedroom than a traditional veranda would have.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
McCrae House 1
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
A cheerful color palette continues in the bedrooms, which have outdoor access.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
From this angle, the hallway emerges as a canopy of thin wooden frames. A built-in desk faces the glass wall and patio, providing visual separation for the bedroom.
Now, bespoke wardrobes by Grovecourt flank the fireplace, which was newly painted. Hearth tiles are from Bert and May.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
The second bedroom is pretty spacious for an Eichler.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
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