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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Storage Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“The overall decor was pure white with dark grey for the kid’s area to make the area feel spacious,” the couple says. “Dark wood was incorporated for a contrast accent.”
The “kids' area” in the heart of the Airstream features three bunk beds fitted with twin-size IKEA foam mattresses, built-in storage, and privacy curtains. The round cutouts reference the Airstream's rounded shape and the portholes in ships.
There are four bunks for the kids' sleeping area, fitted over the wheel wells, and a door separates the parents' bedroom at the back of the bus. The mattress is positioned over the engine, so it is high, and there is clothing storage below it, on either side of the bed, and in wall cabinets above. The couple writes on their blog: "Our bedroom has so much storage we haven't even used all of it!"
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
In the second building is a multi-purpose room with a fold-down bed, a kitchenette, and another sleeping area with a bathroom.
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Bunk beds and built-in storage in the attic.
With Lolipop bunk beds from Resource Furniture, the space can comfortably sleep four. Heavy red curtains pull out of the walls to enclose each room for maximum privacy and sound control.
A three-level bunk bed with an additional trundle furnishes the children’s room on the first floor; the cabinetry and drawers are from IKEA.
Storage within built-in bed bunk
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom