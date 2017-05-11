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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Storage Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom was divided into a long, narrow corridor with built-in cabinetry that acts as a porous divider.
Walnut ply millwork by Ashley Woodturning and polished concrete floors with radiant heating appear throughout the residence.