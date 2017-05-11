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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : slate

Bedroom Storage Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.