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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : plywood

Bedroom Storage Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions
detail
a floating cocoon
To make the most of a 900-square-foot home, Keiko and Takuhiro Shinomoto reworked an old garage into a guest room and clad the interior with unfinished plywood to match the home’s modern and unfussy aesthetic.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.