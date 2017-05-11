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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Storage Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
The Monocular - Bedroom
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
To create additional headspace in the sleeping loft, the Fritzes devised an inset in the Douglas fir flooring that accommodates a mattress. The backlit headboard and built-in storage that flank the bed are also made of Douglas fir.
"The white oak loft railing allows for open sight lines and creates a more spacious feel for the loft bedroom," Kevin says.
On either side of the bed, custom cabinets store clothes, and have USB ports to charge devices.
Clerestory windows capture the mountain views from the couple’s first-floor bedroom, which opens to the patio.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The simple interiors complement the usage of CLT throughout.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
The nursery on the first floor is situated directly above the guest bedroom on the ground floor. The two bathrooms are also stacked to allow for efficient structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
Diaphanous curtains help soften the influx of light.
The master bedroom features a large grid of windows that "gets likened to Dürer’s Device (an early method for understanding perspective)," shares Hackett.
"I don’t like ‘decoration,’ says Jules. "I like everything to have a purpose, so you won’t find any decorative items just taking up space—unless it’s a 100-year-old family heirloom from Korea." On the wall here is art from Jan Skecelik.
The abundant use of timber connects the home to nature.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In the master bedroom, a wall of glass windows effortlessly frames gorgeous desert views. The second of the three bedrooms includes an en-suite bath, as well as a laundry area.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
The guest loft features a bed from West Elm and custom plywood casework by Kansas City artisan Haynes Nichols.
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
An affordable Manhattan triplex might seem the stuff of real estate fantasy. That’s why attorney René Roupinian jumped on the apartment despite the fact that the square footage of its three combined levels was less than that of some studios. "It was so different from anything I had seen. It felt really spacious because of the high ceilings, and it had exposed brick on both sides," René recalls. "I just said, ‘Oh my god, I love this apartment.’"
Large windows frame city views from the master bedroom.
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
The second bedroom is pretty spacious for an Eichler.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
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