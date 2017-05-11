Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : linoleum

Bedroom Storage Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
Fully glazed walls open the bedroom to the green outdoors.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.