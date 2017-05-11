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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Storage Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
Andy Shustykevych
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The primary bedroom on the ground floor shows off the couple’s antique Indonesian furniture and enjoys a view to the beach through a native amate tree.
Currently used as a temporary home, the structure can be quickly and easily adapted into an open workplace with the removal of the bedroom and kitchen.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.