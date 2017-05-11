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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : carpet

Bedroom Storage Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Maple and Violet’s bedroom holds a keyboard and a whimsical trapeze.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
McCrae House 1
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
Architect James H. Maul designed this home for his family in 1971. Just steps away from the beach, he’s created the space to be connected to the outdoors with wooden construction and floor-to-ceiling windows. The space exudes elements of midcentury modern aesthetic, melded with beachside cabin.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Bathed in light from the rising sun, the bedroom includes a wall of built-in closets. The nightstand is a fold-down wall panel.
Silvery blue woven vinyl flooring continues from the living room to the bedroom. “[It] gives a contemporary reference to the traditional tatami straw flooring and brings a softness to the space,” adds Chen.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Anderson installed fans in the upstairs bedroom and incorporated operable windows for cross ventilation. In-slab hydronic heating supplements warmth provided by the winter sun.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
Sleek closets meet open inset shelves that echo the kitchen shelving.
Now, the new railing enables sight lines from the bed, and a dark-hued wall is filled with the couple's art and mementos from their travels.
Cool blues, grays and blacks give a home an elegant, calming vibe.
Upstairs is the carpeted master bedroom.
A look inside one of the bedrooms with a round bed and a television embedded into the ceiling.
Deam also designed all of the built-in furniture, including this bedside console that features an Arne Jacobsen sconce.
Guest Bedroom
The highlight of this bedroom is ample built-in storage.
A variety of guest bedrooms fill the top three floors, in a configuration that closely matches the original plan of the hotel.
The floors of the bedrooms are all carpeted.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area
The custom overhead light is a pine box covered in linen, which diffuses the LEDs inside. A gray linen curtain conceals his tools.
Master bedroom daytime