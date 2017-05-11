Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/lighting : wall

Bedroom Shelves Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
The living room daybed converts to a bed when it's time to sleep. A built-in table at the foot of the bed folds in and can be used as a nightstand or shelf.
mbr
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
In the bedroom, built-in wall shelving provides smart storage solutions.
A metal wall divider helps delineate space between the living area and bedroom.
“It took only two days for the house to come together. Everything was choreographed with such precision,” says Dave.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
“This headboard made from shims is our newest DIY project,” Tina says.
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.
The bedroom is on a mezzanine level at the top of the home, and is accessed via three small steps next to the closet space. There are no curtains on the windows, and the owner wakes up with the first morning light.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Bonaque and contractor Manuel Stoica removed low ceilings and partitions to reveal old beams and brick walls.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
A look at the compact and cozy first-floor sleeping space—essentially the master bedroom. Minimalist shelving provides storage, while a large pane of glass brightens the space and the loft above.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
To lend a sense of warmth and for privacy, the architects wrapped the bedroom area with walls of tongue-and-groove vertical grain Douglas fir that matches the ceiling.
The Yucca Room sit son the lower level with one king bed, one bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio.
Jonathan Adler side tables add a touch of whimsy in the Cholla Room.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
Master bedroom with patterned headboard and wallpaper.
Each of the two bedrooms, simply decorated, have muted color palettes and calming textiles with modern accents.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The commodious master bedroom.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
A built-in alcove provides a functional work surface and makeup area.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
Furniture designer Pat Carson created a plethora of custom fixtures for this guest room, including a riveted aluminum Murphy bed. The best Murphy beds raise and lower easily, often requiring only one hand. This unique wall bed employs a hand-cranked wheel-and-pulley system.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Guest room 4
The light-filled master bedroom offers a mix of closed and open storage.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
12