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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/lighting : table

Bedroom Shelves Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
Birched plywood shelving was installed in the loft bedroom.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The master bedroom, with a modern Case Study bed and vintage Atollo table lamps.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
The bedroom features antique midcentury lamps.
The bedroom is furnished with Once Milano hand-painted quilts.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.
The Large Room sleeps up to four, large enough for family or friends. A built-in wood top extends from the bed frames to the opposite wall. It's not a bad place to work with views to the city right at your desktop.
One of the home's five bedrooms.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The house has three bedrooms.
A peek at the earthy, natural textiles in the cozy bedroom.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels divide the master bedroom from the living room. The sliding wall cladded in cedar is integrated into the casework, and hides the television when not in use.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
On the upper floor, the peaked roof form is revealed. A built-in headboard provides some separation between the functional spaces within the suite.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
Working with a limited budget and material palette, the architects thoughtfully designed the home and aimed to do more with less.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
Another bedroom view.
The rock ledge provides natural privacy from the street and ensconces occupants in the site's beauty.
The principle bedroom windows embrace the sandstone rock face. A sloped glass roof shields rain.
Guest rooms offer unparalleled views of the sea, and terraces perfect for enjoying breakfast al fresco or the magical sunset.
Built-in concrete shelves in one of the guest bedrooms.
Modern string shelving contrasts with a vintage rosewood dresser in the guest bedroom. A cork lampshade sourced from Etsy adds warmth and texture.
The master bedroom has ribbed ceilings and walls that recall nautical frames.
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