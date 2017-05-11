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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Shelves Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
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For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, let natural light take the lead. This peaceful bedroom does just that while incorporating strips of light into the woodwork of the ceiling.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
In the basement of a Sag Harbor A-frame, Edgar Papazian installed light-colored walls and structural-grade OSB floors. “It’s derisively called ‘snot board’ in the industry,” he notes. “But, it is a durable, visually pleasing solution that has aged very well.”
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
A sleeping loft perches over the living area in the Acorn.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
Each of the home's four bedrooms features lofty ceilings and clerestory windows.
Per the client's brief, the master bedroom is separated from the master bath and closets.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The house include five bedrooms.
All of the carpentry and balcony steel work were constructed by local craftsmen.
All rooms are fitted with Parachute Home luxurious linen bedding and Luuna custom memory foam mattresses.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
The roof of the wooden “box” portion of GriD's Spa Creek House contains the lofty master bedroom. The covered balcony enjoys commanding views across the creek to the historic district of Annapolis, Maryland.
An upstairs bedroom nook. The wood slats help visually integrate the space with the lower level.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Recessed lighting is a smart option if you're looking for bedroom lighting ideas that accommodate a low ceiling.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, a low ceiling often works best with out-of-the-way recessed lighting, seen here in this tiny trailer. The recessed lights provide just the right amount of task lighting, while the surrounding windows lend natural light.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
The reclaimed-wood Murphy bed, the wood-burning fireplace, and leather rugs and throw pillows add warmth and coziness to the pared-back interiors.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
Master Bedroom View to Creek
A look inside one of the bedrooms with a round bed and a television embedded into the ceiling.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels divide the master bedroom from the living room. The sliding wall cladded in cedar is integrated into the casework, and hides the television when not in use.
The bedroom
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
Shelving Detail
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
Master Bedroom
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