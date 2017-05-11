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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Shelves Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home. Here, two Edison bulbs peek out from the unusual wooden structure.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
A look at one of the two bedrooms. The flat also offers one full bathroom.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
Whitney created a fresh aesthetic for the bedroom by suspending a woven pendant above the bed and adorning the built-in shelves with basket organizers and plenty of cascading plants. "[The bedroom is] small but highly functional thanks to the built-in bookshelf headboard and the concealed storage beneath the bed," says Whitney.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
Measuring 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, the head-turning tater features an adorably chic 336-square-foot interior designed by tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe.
A Silhouette pendant by Ross Gardam hangs in the bedroom. The linens are from Cultiver, and the black throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates. The alarm clock is by George Nelson for Vitra, and the resin objects by Emma Davies.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
The apartment's furniture has a minimal presence—many of the pieces are clear, so they don't distract from the flowing interior.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Set in a century-old, brick-and-industrial steel building that originally housed horse stables, the Annex is a hybrid hospitality concept that is part Airbnb, part boutique hotel. Designed by Toronto–based architecture practice StudioAC in collaboration with the Gauley Brothers and Moss, the carefully curated hotel reflects the local community: All of the spaces feature the work of hand-picked local artists, musicians, and chefs.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
Ennismore Design Studio supplied the rooms with brass fixtures and details, mohair-upholstered headboards, and bedding by Dusen Dusen, a Brooklyn company.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
Extending from end to end, the wood components tie it all together.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
At night, the living-dining area converts into the primary bedroom.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
A spacious bedroom on the main level.
The master bedroom.
The sale includes all furnishings.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
Bedrooms with paneled walls and built-in shelving are unique features to the home.
The bedroom
On the upper floor, the peaked roof form is revealed. A built-in headboard provides some separation between the functional spaces within the suite.
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