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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/lighting : accent

Bedroom Shelves Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The bedroom features a down alternative duvet insert from Target, a throw blanket from Homegoods, and a green velvet lumbar pillow from World Market.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
Guest room 4
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
For master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling, you can’t beat the beautiful illumination provided by the cove lighting in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A volume containing a bathroom and cloakroom was built within the master bedroom.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
Master Bedroom
The bed sits atop a platform; above it is an HVAC vent.
Built-ins, such as this Murphy Bed wall, accommodate living in a small footprint. The ladder accesses a small loft above the bathroom.
The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.